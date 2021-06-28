Tennis player Lauren Davis qualified for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/28/2021

On at 18:15 CEST

Lauren davis, American, number 91 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-2 and 6-1 in fifty-eight minutes to Jodie anna burrage, British tennis player, number 274 in the WTA, in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

The British tennis player managed to break the serve once, while Davis, for his part, managed it 5 times. In addition, the American player had a 77% effectiveness in the first serve, did not commit any double fault and got 70% of the service points, while her rival had an 83% first serve and a double fault, managing to win. 36% of the service points.

The American tennis player will face off in the thirtieth final with the winner of the match between the British Katie swan and the American player Madison keys.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition and a total of 128 enter the final phase among those classified directly, those who pass the previous qualification phase and those invited.