Tennis player Laslo Djere manages to qualify for the round of 32 at the expense of tennis player Miomir Kecmanovic

06/02/2021 at 3:15 PM CEST

Laslo djere, Serbian, number 55 of the ATP, won in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros by 4-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-2 and 6-3 in three hours and thirty-four minutes to Miomir kecmanovic, Serbian tennis player, number 48 of the ATP. With this result, the winner will be in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

Kecmanovic managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, while Djere managed it 8 times. In addition, Djere was 59% effective on the first serve, committed 8 double faults and achieved 65% of the service points, while his rival achieved 60% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 56% of points to serve.

During the round of 32, Djere will play against the German Alexander Zverev, number 6 and seeded number 6, tomorrow Thursday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) occurs from May 24 to June 13 on exterior clay. A total of 238 players participate in this competition. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those directly classified, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the tournament and those who are invited.