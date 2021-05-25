Tennis player Lara Arruabarrena gets the place for the next phase after winning in the qualifying round

05/25/2021 at 2:00 PM CEST

Lara Arruabarrena, Spaniard, number 191 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros 7 (7) -6 (2) and 6-2 to the American tennis player Usue Maitane Arconada, number 167 of the WTA. After this result, the winner adds new points to her ranking to gain access to the Roland-Garros tournament.

The statistics of the match indicate that Arruabarrena managed to break his rival’s serve 5 times, achieved a 67% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and won 63% of the service points. As for the American, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, had a 68% first serve, made 3 double faults and managed to win 49% of her service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) has a preliminary access phase that the tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to enter the official tournament. In it specifically 128 tennis players face. In addition, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.