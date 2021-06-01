Tennis player Lara Arruabarrena, eliminated in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros

05/31/2021

On 06/01/2021 at 03:45 CEST

Lara Arruabarrena, Spanish tennis player, number 192 in the WTA, is left out in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros after losing by 6-2 and 6-3 in one hour and nineteen minutes against Varvara Gracheva, Russian, number 88 of the WTA. With this result, the Russian manages to qualify for the 30th final of Roland-Garros.

Arruabarrena managed to break his rival’s serve on one occasion, while Gracheva, for his part, did it 4 times. In addition, the Russian player had a 50% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and achieved 71% of the service points, while her opponent obtained a 58% effectiveness, made a double fault and managed to win the 49% of service points.

During the 30th finals, Gracheva will play against the winner of the match in which the Italian tennis player will face Camila giorgi and the croatian Petra martic.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) a total of 238 players participate. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win in the previous qualifying phase and the invited players. It also takes place from May 24 to June 12 on exterior clay.