Tennis player Lara Arruabarrena, eliminated from Wimbledon

On 06/23/2021 at 04:01 CEST

Lara Arruabarrena, Spanish tennis player, number 178 in the WTA, is left out in the qualifying round of Wimbledon after being defeated by 7 (7) -6 (3) and 7-5 in one hour and forty minutes against Jana fett, Croatian, number 201 of the WTA. With this triumph, the player manages to add new points to her ranking to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The statistics about the match show that the Croatian tennis player managed to break the serve 5 times to her rival, had a 59% effectiveness in the first service, committed 11 double faults and achieved 56% of the service points. As for the Spanish player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, obtained a 61% effectiveness, made 4 double faults and managed to win 55% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase where tennis players with the lowest rankings have to reach the highest possible score to get to participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players face off. Likewise, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.