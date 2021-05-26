Tennis player Kurumi Nara manages to win in the qualifying preliminary round at the expense of Giulia Gatto-Monticone

05/25/2021

On 05/26/2021 at 02:30 CEST

The Japanese Kurumi nara, number 155 of the WTA, won by 6-4 and 6-2 in an hour and seventeen minutes to the Italian tennis player Giulia Gatto-Monticone, number 171 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the next round of Roland-Garros.

The Italian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, while the Japanese player managed it 7 times. In addition, the Japanese tennis player had a 75% first serve and committed a double fault, managing to win 53% of the service points, while the data of her rival is 59% effectiveness, 3 double faults and 39% points obtained at service.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) includes a qualification phase where the lowest ranked tennis players face off to obtain the highest possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. During this part of the competition, in particular, a total of 128 players face each other. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.