Tennis player Kristyna Pliskova manages to qualify for the 30th finals at the expense of Astra Sharma

06/30/2021 at 2:15 PM CEST

Kristyna Pliskova, Czech, WTA number 106, won in one hour and twenty-five minutes by 3-6, 6-4 and 6-4 to Astra sharma, Australian tennis player, number 127 in the WTA, in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

During the match, the Czech player managed to break her opponent’s service 4 times, had a 69% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 62% of the service points. As for the Australian tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, had a 75% first serve, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 64% of her service points.

In the 30th final, Pliskova will play against the Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, number 19 and seeded number 16, tomorrow Thursday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) occurs between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face. In total, a total of 128 players arrive at the final phase, among which are classified directly, those who have passed the previous phase of the tournament and the guests.