Tennis player Kristina Mladenovic will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

06/01/2021

On 06/02/2021 at 09:15 CEST

The French player Kristina Mladenovic, number 61 of the WTA, won in one hour and thirty-eight minutes by 6-4 and 6-0 to Anna-Karolina Schmiedlova, Slovak tennis player, number 121 in the WTA, in the sixty-fourth final of Roland-Garros. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s career in the final 30s of the tournament.

The match data show that the French tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, got 54% on the first serve, committed 6 double faults and won 67% of the service points. As for the Slovakian player, she managed to break serve on one occasion and her effectiveness data is 47%, 4 double faults and 47% of points obtained on serve.

The next match corresponds to the thirtieth final of the championship and in it the French and the winner of the match between the Estonia will face Anett Kontaveit and the Swiss player Viktorija golubic.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) a total of 238 players participate. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous phase of the championship and the invited players. Likewise, it is celebrated between May 24 and June 12 on exterior clay.