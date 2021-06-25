Tennis player Kristie Ahn defeated tennis player Ekaterine Gorgodze in the Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/24/2021

On 06/25/2021 at 12:15 PM CEST

The american Kristie ahn, number 118 of the WTA, won by 6-2 and 6-3 in one hour and twenty-seven minutes to the Georgian tennis player Ekaterine Gorgodze, number 209 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to be able to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

Gorgodze managed to break serve once, while Ahn did so 4 times. Likewise, the American player achieved a 69% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and took 65% of the service points, while her opponent obtained a 78% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and got win 51% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) there is a pre-qualification phase that the lowest ranked tennis players have to pass to enter the official tournament. During this part of the competition, in particular, 128 tennis players face each other. Likewise, it takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.