Tennis player Kristie Ahn breaks the odds by beating Heather Watson in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon

On 06/29/2021 at 10:45 AM CEST

The American player Kristie ahn, number 117 of the WTA, surprised by winning by 2-6, 7 (7) -6 (3) and 8-6 in three hours and four minutes to the British tennis player Heather watson, number 68 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon. After this result, Ahn seizes the place for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

The data collected about the match shows that the American tennis player managed to break her rival’s serve 5 times, had a 65% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and managed to win 57% of the service points. As for the British, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, achieved 64% effectiveness, committed 3 double faults and won 60% of her service points.

During the 30th finals Ahn will play against the American Sloane stephens, number 73.

The tournament takes place in London from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 238 tennis players participate in this competition. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the tournament and the guests.