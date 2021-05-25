Tennis player Kimmer Coppejans passes Roland-Garros round

05/25/2021

On at 15:45 CEST

The Belgian player Kimmer coppejans, number 174 of the ATP, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 6 (1) -7 (7), 7-5 and 7-5 to Brandon nakashima, American tennis player, number 139 of the ATP. After this result, we will see the player in the next round of Roland-Garros.

The American tennis player managed to break his adversary’s serve 5 times, while Coppejans, meanwhile, did it 7 times. In addition, the Belgian player achieved a 73% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 58% of the service points, while his opponent achieved a 57% effectiveness, made a double fault and won 56% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is a pre-qualification phase that the tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass in order to participate in the official tournament. A total of 128 players participate in this specific phase. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.