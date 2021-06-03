Tennis player Kei Nishikori achieves a place in the round of 32 at the expense of tennis player Karen Khachanov

06/02/2021

On 06/03/2021 at 7:45 AM CEST

The Japanese Kei nishikori, number 49 of the ATP, won in the thirty-second final of Roland-Garros by 4-6, 6-2, 2-6, 6-4 and 6-4 in four hours to Karen khachanov, Russian tennis player, number 25 in the ATP and seed number 23. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 32.

Khachanov managed to break his rival’s serve 4 times, while Nishikori, for his part, managed it 5 times. Likewise, the Japanese tennis player had a 65% effectiveness in the first service, 3 double faults and managed to win 64% of the service points, while his opponent achieved 62% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and won 59 % of service points.

The tournament will continue with the confrontation of Nishikori and the Swiss Henri Laaksonen, number 150.

In the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) 238 players face. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous phase of the championship and the guests. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.