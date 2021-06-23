Tennis player Katie Volynets defeated tennis player Eden Silva in the qualifying qualifying round at Wimbledon

06/23/2021

On at 18:30 CEST

The American tennis player Katie volynets, number 200 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in one hour and eight minutes by 6-1 and 6-2 to the british Eden silva, number 452 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this victory, the player adds new points to her ranking to participate in the Wimbledon Championship.

The statistics of the match indicate that the American managed to break the serve 5 times to her opponent, achieved 89% in the first service, committed a double fault and took 73% of the service points. As for the British player, she never managed to break serve, had a 71% first serve, double faulted and managed to win 45% of service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase where players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, in particular, a total of 128 tennis players face each other. It also takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.