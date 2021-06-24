in Sports

Tennis player Katie Swan beat Caty McNally in the qualifying qualifying round at Wimbledon

06/24/2021

Act. At 15:30 CEST

The British player Katie swan, number 290 of the WTA, gave the bell by winning in the qualifying round of Wimbledon in two hours and thirty-two minutes by 4-6, 7 (7) -6 (4) and 7-5 to the American player Caty mcnally, number 109 of the WTA. After this result, the winner will be in the next round of Wimbledon.

Mcnally managed to break her opponent’s serve 7 times, while the British tennis player also managed it 7 times. Likewise, Swan was 68% effective in the first serve, committed 3 double faults and achieved 52% of the service points, while his rival obtained 59% effectiveness, made 11 double faults and managed to win 54% of the points to the serve.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) a preliminary qualification phase is held that the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to pass to enter the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 tennis players face each other. In addition, it takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.

