Tennis player Katie Boulter qualified for the Wimbledon 30th finals

On 06/29/2021 at 07:00 CEST

Katie boulter, British, number 219 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon by 6 (6) -7 (8), 6-3 and 6-4 in two hours and thirty-two minutes to Danielle lao, American tennis player, number 239 of the WTA. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the 30th finals of Wimbledon.

During the game, the British player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, in the first serve she was 59% effective, committed 3 double faults and got 69% of the service points. As for the American, she managed to break her opponent’s serve twice and her effectiveness data is 73%, 2 double faults and 56% of points obtained on serve.

During the 30th final, the British will face the Belarusian tennis player Aryna Sabalenka, number 4 and seeded number 2.

The tournament takes place in London between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players face. In total, a total of 128 players arrive in the final phase, including those directly classified, those who have passed the previous qualifying phase and the invited players.