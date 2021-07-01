Tennis player Katerina Siniakova wins the place of the round of 32 at the expense of Coco Vandeweghe

07/01/2021 at 4:15 PM CEST

Katerina siniakova, Czech, number 64 of the WTA, won in the 30th final of Wimbledon by 4-6, 6-2 and 6-2 in one hour and fifty-one minutes to Coco vandeweghe, American tennis player, number 163 of the WTA. After this result, the winner will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The data collected about the match show that Siniakova managed to break her rival’s serve 4 times, in the first serve she was 52% effective, committed 8 double faults and achieved 69% of the service points. As for the American player, she managed to break the serve once, her effectiveness was 55%, she made 4 double faults and achieved 58% of the service points.

In the round of 32 the Czech player will play against the winner of the match in which the Australian will face Ashleigh barty and the russian tennis player Anna Blinkova.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) A total of 237 players participate and a total of 128 reach the final phase. The players come from those who qualify directly, those who manage to win the preliminary qualification phase and the guests. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.