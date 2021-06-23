Tennis player Katarzyna Kawa wins Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/23/2021 at 3:01 PM CEST

Katarzyna kawa, Polish, number 133 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning by 6-2, 4-6 and 6-4 to the italian tennis player Martina Di Giuseppe, number 208 of the WTA, in the qualifying qualifying round at Wimbledon. With this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Wimbledon.

The Italian player managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, while Kawa, meanwhile, did it 8 times. Likewise, the Polish player achieved 56% in the first serve, 7 double faults and took 51% of the service points, while her rival achieved 62% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and won 50% of points to serve.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase where the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to reach the highest possible points to be able to participate in the official tournament. Specifically, at this stage of the competition 128 tennis players face. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.