Tennis player Karolina Pliskova wins in the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/30/2021

On 07/01/2021 at 04:15 CEST

The Czech player Karolina Pliskova, number 13 of the WTA and seed number 8, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in one hour and ten minutes by 6-2 and 6-2 to Donna vekic, Croatian tennis player, number 49 in the WTA, in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. After this result, the player takes the place for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

During the match, the Czech managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 61% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and achieved 76% of the service points. As for Vekic, he could not break his opponent’s serve at any time, his effectiveness was 60%, he made 3 double faults and achieved 50% of the service points.

In the round of 32, the Czech tennis player will play against the Czech player Tereza Martincova, number 87.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) occurs between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 237 tennis players face each other, of which 128 reach the final phase among those directly classified, those who manage to overcome the previous qualification phase and the invited players.