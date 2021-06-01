Tennis player Karolina Pliskova qualifies for the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

06/01/2021

On at 22:30 CEST

The Czech player Karolina Pliskova, number 10 of the WTA and seed number 9, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 7-5 and 6-4 in one hour and thirty-seven minutes to Donna vekic, Croatian tennis player, number 36 in the WTA, in the sixty-fourth final of Roland-Garros. With this result, the winner will be in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros.

Vekic managed to break her rival’s serve once, while the Czech tennis player, for her part, did it 3 times. Likewise, Pliskova had a 58% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and achieved 68% of the service points, while her opponent’s data is 57% effectiveness, 8 double faults and 57% points obtained at service.

The next duel corresponds to the thirtieth final of the tournament and in it the Czech player and the winner of the match between the Spanish tennis player will face each other. Carla Suarez Navarro and the american Sloane stephens.

The celebration of the tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 players participate in this competition. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win in the rounds prior to the championship and the invited players.