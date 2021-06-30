Tennis player Karolina Pliskova achieves the place of the thirty-second finals at the expense of Tamara Zidansek

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 1:30 PM CEST

Karolina Pliskova, Czech, number 13 in the WTA and seed number 8, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the Wimbledon sixty-fourth finals by 7-5 and 6-4 in an hour and eighteen minutes to Tamara zidansek, Slovenian tennis player, number 47 of the WTA. With this result, the tennis player takes the place for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

The Slovenian managed to break her rival’s serve once, while Pliskova did it 3 times. Likewise, the Czech tennis player achieved a 69% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and took 73% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her opponent was 70%, she committed 4 double faults and got 63% of the service points.

During the 30th final, the Czech will play against the Croatian tennis player Donna vekic, number 49.

The tournament takes place in London between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 238 players are presented, of which 128 go to the final among those who qualify directly, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the tournament and the guests.