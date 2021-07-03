Tennis player Karolina Muchova manages to qualify for the round of 16 at the expense of Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova

07/03/2021

On at 19:15 CEST

Karolina Muchova, Czech, number 22 in the WTA and seed number 19, won by 7-5 and 6-3 to the russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, number 19 of the WTA and seeded number 16, in the round of 32 at Wimbledon. With this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the round of 16.

The data collected about the match shows that Muchova managed to break his opponent’s serve 7 times, achieved a 60% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and took 53% of the service points. As for the Russian player, she managed to break her adversary’s serve 4 times and her effectiveness data is 62%, 5 double faults and 46% of points obtained on serve.

In the round of 16, the Czech will face off against the winner of the match between the Polish tennis player Magda linette and the spanish player Paula Badosa.

The tournament takes place in London between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 237 players face each other and the final phase is made up of a total of 128 among those directly classified, those who have won in the previous phase of the championship and the invited players.