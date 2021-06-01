Tennis player Karolina Muchova goes to the thirty-second finals of Roland-Garros

06/01/2021

On at 21:30 CEST

The Czech tennis player Karolina Muchova, number 19 of the WTA and seeded number 18, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in two hours and fourteen minutes by 1-6, 6-3 and 6-4 to the german player Andrea Petkovic, number 112 of the WTA, in the sixty-fourth round of Roland-Garros. With this result, the tennis player takes the place for the 30th final of Roland-Garros.

During the game, Muchova managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, obtained a 64% first serve, committed 5 double faults, managing to win 58% of the service points. As for the German tennis player, she also managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, achieved a 61% effectiveness, committed 7 double faults and won 57% of the service points.

In the 30th finals the Czech player will face the American Varvara Lepchenko, number 171, next Thursday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 238 players appear. In total, a total of 128 players arrive in the final phase, among those who qualify directly, those who manage to win in the previous qualifying phase and those who are invited.