Tennis player Karolina Muchova achieves the position of the round of 32 at the expense of tennis player Camila Giorgi

07/01/2021 at 3:00 PM CEST

Karolina Muchova, Czech, number 22 in the WTA and seed number 19, won by 6-3, 5-7 and 6-3 in two hours and twenty-two minutes to the Italian player Camila giorgi, number 62 of the WTA, in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. After this result, Muchova gets the place for the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The Italian managed to break her rival’s serve 4 times, while the Czech tennis player managed it 6 times. Likewise, the Czech player had a 63% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and managed to win 61% of the service points, while her opponent obtained a 57% effectiveness, committed 10 double faults and managed to win. 54% of the service points.

In the round of 32 the Czech will face off against the Russian tennis player Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova, number 19 and seeded number 16.

The celebration of the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) occurs from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 237 tennis players appear in this competition. The final phase is made up of 128 players among those who qualify directly, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the tournament and those who are invited.