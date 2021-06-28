Tennis player Karen Khachanov wins the place of the 30th final at the expense of tennis player Mackenzie McDonald

06/28/2021

On at 21:45 CEST

Karen khachanov, Russian, number 29 of the ATP and seeded number 25, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the sixty-fourth of final of Wimbledon by 3-6, 6-3, 6-4 and 7 (7) -6 (3) in two hours and fifty-five minutes to the American tennis player Mackenzie mcdonald, number 108 of the ATP. After this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Wimbledon, the 30th finals.

The American managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, while Khachanov, for his part, managed it 4 times. Likewise, the Russian player had an 87% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and achieved 66% of the service points, while his opponent obtained an 86% effectiveness, committed 6 double faults and managed to win the 64% of service points.

The next match corresponds to the thirtieth final of the tournament and in it the Russian tennis player and the winner of the match between the Belarusian will face Egor Gerasimov and the british player Jay clarke.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) 238 tennis players face, of which 128 go to the final between those who qualify directly, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the tournament and the invited players. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.