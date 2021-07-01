Tennis player Karen Khachanov qualified for the Wimbledon round of 32

06/30/2021

On 07/01/2021 at 08:45 CEST

The Russian player Karen khachanov, number 29 of the ATP and seed number 25, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-1, 7 (7) -6 (3) and 6-3 in one hour and forty-nine minutes to Belarusian Egor Gerasimov, number 73 of the ATP, in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

Gerasimov failed to break serve at all, while Khachanov, for his part, did it 5 times. Likewise, the Russian player achieved 69% in the first service, a double fault and scored 73% of the service points, while his rival had a 78% first serve and 5 double faults, managing to win 56% of points to serve.

The championship will continue with the confrontation of Khachanov and the winner of the match between the American Francis Tiafoe and the Canadian player Vasek Popisil.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass. During this competition a total of 238 players face each other, of which 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have managed to win in the previous rounds of the tournament and the invited players.