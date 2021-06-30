Tennis player Kaja Juvan gives the surprise and qualifies for the 30th final of Wimbledon

06/30/2021

On at 21:15 CEST

Kaja juvan, Slovenian, number 102 of the WTA, surprised by winning in one hour and twenty-three minutes for 6-3 and 6-3 to the Swiss player Belinda Bencic, No. 11 in the WTA and seeded No. 9, in the 64th finals of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner will be in the 30th final of Wimbledon.

The data collected about the match shows that Juvan managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 60% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 58% of the service points. As for the Swiss, she managed to break her opponent’s serve twice and her effectiveness data is 54%, 5 double faults and 49% of points obtained on serve.

The Slovenian player will face the French in the thirtieth final Clara Burel, number 143.

This tournament takes place in London from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 237 tennis players are presented, of which 128 go to the final among those who qualify directly, those who have been surpassing the previous rounds of the championship and those invited.