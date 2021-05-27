Tennis player Julia Grabher manages to win in the qualifying round at the expense of tennis player Marie Benoit

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 07:15 CEST

Julia Grabher, Austrian, number 194 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the previous qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 6-3, 4-6 and 6-2 Belgian Marie benoit, number 232 of the WTA. With this result, the winner will be in the next round of Roland-Garros.

Benoit managed to break his opponent’s serve 4 times, while Grabher managed it 7 times. Likewise, the Austrian player had a 71% effectiveness in the first service, 6 double faults and managed to win 61% of the service points, while her opponent obtained a 73% effectiveness, committed 4 double faults and managed to win the 50% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to get the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the applicants. During this specific phase, 128 players participate. It also takes place from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air.