Tennis player Jule Niemeier wins in Wimbledon qualifying qualifying round

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 at 00:01 CEST

The German tennis player Jule niemeier, number 168 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts by winning by 6-4 and 6-3 in an hour and thirty-seven minutes to the Egyptian Mayar sherif, number 117 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to enter the Wimbledon Championship.

The Egyptian player managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, while the German player managed it 5 times. In addition, the German player achieved 61% in the first service, committed 5 double faults and made 58% of the service points, while her rival obtained 73% effectiveness, committed a double fault and managed to win 52 % of service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) a preliminary qualification phase is held where the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to reach the highest possible points to obtain a place in the official tournament. Specifically, 128 tennis players participate in this stage of the competition. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.