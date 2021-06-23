Tennis player Jule Niemeier defeated Natalia Vikhlyantseva in the qualifying qualifying round at Wimbledon

06/22/2021

On 06/23/2021 02:45 CEST

Jule niemeier, German, number 168 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon by 3-6, 6-3 and 6-4 in two hours and fourteen minutes to the Russian tennis player Natalia Vikhlyantseva, number 167 of the WTA. After this result, the winner will be in the next round of Wimbledon.

During the match, the German managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 47% effectiveness in the first service, committed 7 double faults and achieved 64% of the service points. As for the Russian tennis player, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 3 times, had a 62% first serve, committed 6 double faults and managed to win 58% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest ranking have to pass to enter the official tournament. Specifically, a total of 128 players participate in this phase of the competition. Likewise, it takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.