Tennis player Juan Pablo Varillas Patiño-Samudio manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round at the expense of tennis player Sebastian Ofner

05/26/2021

On at 15:15 CEST

The Peruvian tennis player Juan Pablo Varillas Patiño-Samudio, number 130 of the ATP, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the previous qualifying round at Roland-Garros by 6 (10) -7 (12), 7-5 and 6-3 to Sebastian ofner, Austrian tennis player, number 171 of the ATP. After this result, we will see the player in the next round of Roland-Garros.

The statistics show that Varillas Patiño-Samudio managed to break his opponent’s serve 5 times, had a 58% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and got 64% of the service points. As for the Austrian, he managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times and his effectiveness data is 64%, no double faults and 59% of points obtained on serve.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) there is a pre-qualification phase that the tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to enter the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, a total of 128 players participate. In addition, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.