Tennis player Jozef Kovalik gets his place for the next round after winning in the qualifying round

On 05/25/2021 at 02:00 CEST

Slovak Jozef Kovalik, number 127 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the previous qualifying round of Roland-Garros by 7-5 and 7 (7) -6 (5) in one hour and fifty-six minutes to the French tennis player Tristan lamasine, number 250 of the ATP. With this victory, the Slovakian player manages to add new points to his ranking to be able to participate in the Roland-Garros tournament.

The French player managed to break the serve once, while Kovalik managed it twice. In addition, the Slovakian player achieved 65% in the first service, a double fault and made 70% of the service points, while his rival had 67% of the first service and 3 double faults, managing to win 61% of the points to the serve.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) has a preliminary access phase that tennis players with the lowest scores have to pass to participate in the official tournament. Specifically, 128 tennis players participate in this phase of the competition. Likewise, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 on outdoor clay.