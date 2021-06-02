Tennis player John Isner goes to the next phase of Roland-Garros after winning in the 30th final

06/02/2021

On at 17:45 CEST

John isner, American, number 34 of the ATP and seed number 31, won in two hours and twelve minutes by 7 (8) -6 (6), 6-1 and 7 (7) -6 (5) to the serbian player Filip Krajinovic, number 41 of the ATP, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 32.

The statistics of the match indicate that the American managed to break his opponent’s serve 3 times, had a 63% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 79% of the service points. As for the Serbian, he never managed to break serve, achieved 67% effectiveness, committed 4 double faults and won 67% of service points.

During the round of 32 we will have the confrontation of Isner and the winner of the match between the Greek player Stefanos Tsitsipas and spanish Pedro Martínez Goalkeeper.

The tournament パ リ (French Open Indiv. Masc.) is held between May 24 and June 13 on exterior clay. During the competition, a total of 238 tennis players face off. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those directly classified, those who manage to pass the previous qualification phase and the guests.