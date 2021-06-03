Tennis player Jessica Pegula wins in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros

06/03/2021

On at 13:30 CEST

The American player Jessica pegula, number 29 of the WTA and seeded number 28, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in one hour and twenty-one minutes by 6-3 and 6-3 to Tereza Martincova, Czech tennis player, number 94 of the WTA, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. After this result, we will see the winner of the match in the round of 32 at Roland-Garros.

The Czech managed to break her opponent’s serve once, while Pegula did it 4 times. Likewise, the American player had a 66% first serve and committed 4 double faults, managing to win 60% of the service points, while her opponent obtained a 77% effectiveness, committed 2 double faults and managed to win 49% of the points to the serve.

Now we just have to wait for the round of 32 of the competition, which will take place tomorrow, Friday from 11:00 Spanish time, which will conclude with the confrontation between Pegula and the American tennis player. Sofia kenin, number 5 and seeded number 4.

The tournament takes place in パ リ from May 24 to June 12 on clay in the open air. A total of 238 players participate in this competition. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous phase of the championship and the invited players.