Tennis player Jessica Pegula qualified for the Wimbledon 30th finals

06/29/2021

On 06/30/2021 at 01:30 CEST

The American player Jessica pegula, number 26 of the WTA and seeded number 22, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the sixty-fourth of final of Wimbledon in one hour and six minutes by 6-3 and 6-1 to Caroline garcia, French tennis player, number 76 of the WTA. With this result, the tennis player will be in the 30th final of Wimbledon.

During the match, the American player managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 57% effectiveness in the first serve, committed a double fault and achieved 73% of the service points. As for Garcia, he could not break his opponent’s service at any time and his effectiveness data is 51%, 5 double faults and 51% of points obtained on service.

The American will face off in the 30th finals with the Russian tennis player Liudmila Samsonova, number 65.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) 238 players participate. Of all the applicants, a total of 128 reach the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have won in the previous rounds of the championship and those who are invited. In addition, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.