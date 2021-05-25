Tennis player Jenson Brooksby defeated tennis player Cedrik-Marcel Stebe in the qualifying round at Roland-Garros

05/25/2021 at 9:45 PM CEST

The American Jenson brooksby, number 163 of the ATP, won by 6-1 and 6-0 in one hour and five minutes to the German player Cedrik-Marcel Stebe, number 135 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to his ranking to gain access to Roland-Garros.

During the game, Brooksby managed to break his rival’s serve 5 times, achieved a 74% effectiveness in the first service, did not commit any double faults and took 70% of the service points. As for the German player, he could not break his opponent’s serve at any time, had a 68% first serve, committed a double fault and managed to win 42% of his service points.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) has a preliminary access phase in which the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. Specifically, at this stage of the competition a total of 128 tennis players face. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 13 on outdoor clay.