Tennis player Jennifer Brady takes away the place of the round of 32 from tennis player Fiona Ferro

06/03/2021

On 06/04/2021 at 02:30 CEST

Jennifer brady, American, number 14 in the WTA and seed number 13, fulfilled the predictions by winning in the thirty-second final of Roland-Garros in two hours and thirteen minutes by 6-4, 2-6 and 7-5 to Fiona Ferro, French tennis player, number 51 of the WTA. With this result, we will closely follow the player’s trajectory in the round of 32 of the competition.

During the game, the American tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, had a 51% effectiveness in the first service, committed 6 double faults and achieved 56% of the service points. As for the French player, she also managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, obtained a 64% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and managed to win 53% of the service points.

During the round of 32, Brady will face off against the American tennis player Cori gauff, number 25 and seeded number 24.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air. During the competition, a total of 238 tennis players face off and a total of 128 arrive at the final phase. The players come from those who qualify directly, the winners of the rounds prior to the final of the championship and the guests.