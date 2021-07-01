Tennis player Jelena Ostapenko takes away the place of the thirty-second finals from tennis player Leylah Annie Fernandez

06/30/2021

On 07/01/2021 at 09:45 CEST

The Latvian Jelena Ostapenko, number 34 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the sixty-fourth finals of Wimbledon by 6-1 and 6-2 in fifty-four minutes to the Canadian tennis player Leylah Annie Fernandez, number 71 of the WTA. With this result, Ostapenko takes the place for the 30th final of Wimbledon.

Fernandez managed to break her rival’s serve once, while the Latvian player, meanwhile, managed it 6 times. In addition, the Latvian achieved a 51% effectiveness in the first serve, committed 6 double faults and took 64% of the service points, while her opponent had a 63% first serve and 4 double faults, managing to win 39% of the service points.

In the 30th final, the Latvian tennis player will face the Russian tennis player Darya kasatkina, number 35 and seeded number 31, next Friday from 12:00 Spanish time.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) is celebrated between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 237 players are presented, of which 128 go to the final among those classified directly, those who have won the previous qualification phase and those invited.