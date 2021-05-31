Tennis player Jaume Munar goes to the thirty-second finals of Roland-Garros

05/31/2021 at 7:01 PM CEST

The Spanish Jaume munar, number 72 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the sixty-fourth roland-Garros final by 6 (6) -7 (8), 6-1, 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-4 in four hours and twenty-five minutes to the Australian tennis player Jordan thompson, number 64 of the ATP. With this result, the tennis player will be in the 30th final of Roland-Garros.

During the match, the Spaniard managed to break the serve 5 times to his rival, had a 76% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and managed to win 63% of the service points. As for the Australian player, he managed to break his adversary’s serve 2 times and his effectiveness data is 59%, 6 double faults and 61% of points obtained on service.

In the 30th final, Munar will face off against the American tennis player Reilly opelka, number 35 and seeded number 32.

The tournament takes place in Paris between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air. In this competition a total of 238 tennis players are presented and a total of 128 enter the final phase among those classified directly, those who have managed to win in the previous phase and the guests.