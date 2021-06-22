Tennis player Jason Jung’s victory in the qualifying round

06/22/2021

On at 16:15 CEST

Jason jung, number 159 of the ATP, won by 6-3 and 7 (7) -6 (4) in one hour and twenty-one minutes to the German tennis player Peter Gojowczyk, number 132 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. After this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of Wimbledon.

Gojowczyk managed to break his opponent’s serve twice, while Jung did it 3 times. Likewise, Jung achieved a 65% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and took 65% of the service points, while the data of his rival is 40% effectiveness, 2 double faults and 62% of points obtained at service.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) there is previously a qualification phase in which the players with the lowest ranking face each other to obtain the highest possible points to enter the official tournament with the rest of the contestants. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players face off. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.