Tennis player Jason Jung defeated tennis player Tatsuma Ito in the qualifying qualifying round at Wimbledon

06/23/2021

On 06/24/2021 at 1:15 PM CEST

Jason jung, number 163 of the ATP, won by 6-2 and 6-1 in one hour and nine minutes to Tatsuma Ito, Japanese tennis player, number 227 of the ATP, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this victory, Jung manages to add new points to his ranking to enter the Wimbledon Championship.

The statistics about the match show that Jung managed to break his rival’s serve 4 times, in the first serve he was 53% effective, did not commit any double faults and achieved 73% of the service points. As for the Japanese tennis player, he could not break his opponent’s serve at any time, he had a 65% first serve, he committed 2 double faults and managed to win 50% of the service points.

In the tournament London (Wimbledon Individual Masc.) a preliminary qualification phase is carried out in which the players with the lowest ranking have to achieve the highest possible score to obtain a place in the official tournament. During this specific phase, a total of 128 tennis players face each other. In addition, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 12 on outdoor grass.