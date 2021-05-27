Tennis player Jaqueline Adina Cristian manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round at the expense of Mayar Sherif

05/26/2021

On 05/27/2021 at 11:31 AM CEST

Jaqueline Adina Cristian, Romanian, number 152 in the WTA, won in the qualifying round of Roland-Garros in three hours and three minutes by 7-5, 5-7 and 7 (7) -6 (1) to the Egyptian tennis player Mayar sherif, number 120 of the WTA. With this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to gain access to Roland-Garros.

Sherif managed to break his opponent’s serve 6 times, while Cristian, for his part, also managed it 6 times. Likewise, the Romanian player had a 63% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and got 61% of the service points, while the data of her opponent is 77% effectiveness, 2 double faults and 55% of points obtained at service.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) a preliminary access phase is carried out where the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible score in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this specific phase, 128 tennis players face off. Likewise, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on clay in the open air.