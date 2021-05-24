Tennis player Jaqueline Adina Cristian defeats tennis player Louisa Chirico in the qualifying preliminary round

05/24/2021

On at 19:45 CEST

The Romanian player Jaqueline Adina Cristian, number 152 of the WTA, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in the previous round of qualification of Roland-Garros by 6-1 and 7-5 to the American player Louisa chirico, number 408 of the WTA. With this result, the winner will be in the next phase of Roland-Garros.

The American managed to break her opponent’s serve twice, while the Romanian tennis player, for her part, managed it 6 times. In addition, the Romanian player achieved a 73% effectiveness in the first service, committed 2 double faults and took 62% of the service points, while the effectiveness of her rival was 72%, she made 6 double faults and achieved 49% of the service points.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) there is previously a qualification phase where the tennis players with the lowest rankings face to obtain the maximum possible score to enter the official tournament with the rest of the rivals. Specifically, 128 tennis players participate in this phase of the competition. In addition, it takes place between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay.