Tennis player Jannik Sinner takes away the place of the round of 16 from tennis player Mikael Ymer

06/05/2021 at 4:30 PM CEST

The Italian tennis player Jannik Sinner, number 19 of the ATP and seed number 18, fulfilled the forecasts by winning in the round of 32 of Roland-Garros in two hours and twenty-seven minutes by 6-1, 7-5 and 6-3 to swedish Mikael Ymer, number 105 of the ATP. With this result, the tennis player gets the place for the round of 16 at Roland-Garros.

Ymer managed to break his opponent’s serve once, while the Italian player, for his part, did it 6 times. In addition, in the first service Sinner was 74% effective, committed 3 double faults and achieved 68% of the service points, while his rival obtained 75% effectiveness, made 3 double faults and managed to win 53% of the points to the serve.

In the round of 16 Sinner will face the winner of the match between the Spanish Rafael Nadal and the british Cameron norrie.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) a total of 238 tennis players participate. Its last phase is made up of 128 finalists among those who qualify directly, those who pass the previous phase of the tournament and the guests. It also takes place between May 24 and June 13 on clay in the open air.