Tennis player Jan-Lennard Struff goes to the next round of Roland-Garros after winning in the 30th final

On 06/04/2021 at 02:15 CEST

Jan-Lennard Struff, German, number 42 of the ATP, fulfilled the forecasts when winning in two hours and twenty-three minutes by 7-5, 7 (7) -6 (1) and 6-4 to Facundo Bagnis, Argentine tennis player, number 104 of the ATP, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 32.

The statistics about the match show that Struff managed to break his rival’s serve 3 times, had a 51% effectiveness in the first service, committed 4 double faults and managed to win 72% of the service points. As for Bagnis, he managed to break his opponent’s serve once, had a 67% first serve, committed 7 double faults and managed to win 61% of his service points.

During the round of 32 the German tennis player will face the Spanish player Carlos Alcaraz Garfia, number 97.

In the tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Masc.) 238 players participate and a total of 128 enter the final phase among those who qualify directly, those who have passed the previous phase of the championship and those who are invited. Likewise, it takes place from May 24 to June 13 on clay in the open air.