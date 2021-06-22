Tennis player Isabella Shinikova manages to win in the qualifying qualifying round against tennis player Francesca Di Lorenzo

06/22/2021 at 10:15 PM CEST

Isabella Shinikova, Bulgarian, number 220 of the WTA, won in two hours and twenty-four minutes by 2-6, 7 (7) -6 (5) and 6-2 to Francesca Di Lorenzo, American tennis player, number 155 in the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. With this triumph, the Bulgarian tennis player manages to add new points to her ranking to enter the Wimbledon Championship.

The data collected about the match shows that the Bulgarian managed to break her rival’s serve 4 times, in the first serve she was 78% effective, committed 6 double faults and got 58% of the service points. As for the American, she also managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times and her effectiveness data is 78%, 3 double faults and 56% of points obtained on serve.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase where the players with the lowest rankings have to obtain the highest possible points in order to qualify and participate in the official tournament. During this part of the competition, specifically, 128 players participate. In addition, it is celebrated between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.