Tennis player Irina-Camelia Begu goes to the round of 32 at Wimbledon

On 07/01/2021 at 01:45 CEST

The Romanian tennis player Irina-Camelia Begu, number 79 of the WTA, won in two hours and thirty-nine minutes by 7-5, 6 (7) -7 (9) and 6-3 to Petra martic, Croatian tennis player, number 30 in the WTA and seed number 26, in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. After this result, we will continue to see the winner of the match in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

The statistics of the match indicate that the Romanian tennis player managed to break her opponent’s serve 6 times, achieved an 80% effectiveness in the first service, committed a double fault and took 61% of the service points. As for the Croatian, she managed to break her opponent’s serve 4 times, had a 61% first serve, made 3 double faults and managed to win 55% of the service points.

During the round of 32, Begu will face the Polish player Iga Swiatek, number 9 and seeded number 7.

This tournament takes place in London from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass. A total of 237 tennis players participate in this competition, of which 128 go to the final among those classified directly, those who have passed the previous phase of the championship and those invited.