Tennis player Irene Burillo Escorihuela stays out of Wimbledon

06/23/2021

On at 16:16 CEST

The Bulgarian tennis player Viktoriya Tomova, number 105 of the WTA, fulfilled the predictions when winning in the previous round of qualification of Wimbledon in one hour and fifteen minutes by 6-2 and 6-2 to the spanish Irene Burillo Escorihuela, number 227 of the WTA. With this result, we will continue to see the player in the next phase of Wimbledon.

The statistics about the match show that Tomova managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, in the first serve she was 72% effective, committed 2 double faults and achieved 66% of the service points. As for the Spanish player, she managed to break the serve on one occasion, obtained a 72% effectiveness, made 5 double faults and managed to win 44% of the service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) includes a preliminary phase in which the players with the lowest rankings face each other to obtain the maximum possible score to enter the official championship with the rest of the rivals. In this specific phase a total of 128 players face. Likewise, it takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass.