Tennis player Indy De Vroome defeats tennis player Viktoria Kuzmova in the qualifying round

06/22/2021

On at 20:30 CEST

Indy De Vroome, Dutch, number 206 of the WTA, gave the bell by winning in one hour and eight minutes by 6-2 and 6-2 to the Slovak tennis player Viktoria Kuzmova, number 154 of the WTA, in the qualifying round of Wimbledon. After this result, the winner manages to add new points to her ranking to qualify for the Wimbledon Championship.

Kuzmova managed to break serve once, while the Dutch player, for her part, did it 5 times. Likewise, the Dutchwoman had a 59% effectiveness in the first service, committed 3 double faults and achieved 64% of the service points, while her opponent obtained a 56% effectiveness, committed a double fault and managed to win 48 % of service points.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) has a preliminary access phase where the tennis players with the lowest ranking have to achieve the highest possible score in order to participate in the official tournament. Specifically, 128 tennis players participate in this stage of the competition. Likewise, it takes place from June 21 to July 11 on outdoor grass.