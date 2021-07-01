Tennis player Iga Swiatek qualifies for the Wimbledon round of 32

06/30/2021

On 07/01/2021 at 03:15 CEST

The polish Iga Swiatek, No. 9 in the WTA and seed No. 7, met the odds by winning 6-1 and 6-3 in one hour and six minutes to the Russian tennis player Vera Zvonareva, number 96 of the WTA, in the 30th finals of Wimbledon. With this result, the winner will be in the round of 32 at Wimbledon.

During the game, the Pole managed to break her opponent’s serve 5 times, achieved 62% in the first service, committed a double fault and took 65% of the service points. As for the Russian tennis player, she managed to break serve once, had a 78% first serve, made 2 double faults and managed to win 48% of her service points.

During the round of 32 Swiatek will face off against the winner of the match in which the Romanian player will face Irina-Camelia Begu and the croatian Petra martic.

The tournament London (Wimbledon Singles Fem.) takes place between June 21 and July 11 on outdoor grass. In this competition a total of 237 players face, of which 128 go to the final between those who qualify directly, those who manage to win in the rounds prior to the championship and the invited ones.