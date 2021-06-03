Tennis player Iga Swiatek qualifies for the Roland-Garros round of 32

06/03/2021

22:00 CEST

The Polish tennis player Iga Swiatek, number 9 of the WTA and seed number 8, met the forecasts by winning in one hour and six minutes by 6-1 and 6-1 to the swedish Rebecca peterson, number 60 of the WTA, in the 30th finals of Roland-Garros. With this result, we can continue to see the winner of the match in the next phase of Roland-Garros, the round of 32.

Peterson managed to break her opponent’s serve on one occasion, while the Polish player, for her part, managed it 6 times. In addition, the Pole achieved 61% in the first service, a double fault and 68% of the service points were made, while the data of her opponent is 71% effectiveness, 3 double faults and 38% of points obtained at service.

In the round of 32, Swiatek will face off against the Estonian player Anett Kontaveit, number 31 and seeded number 30, next Saturday from 11:00 Spanish time.

The tournament Paris (French Open Indiv. Fem.) takes place between May 24 and June 12 on outdoor clay. During this competition a total of 238 tennis players face each other. The final phase is made up of a total of 128 players who qualify directly, those who manage to overcome the previous phase of the championship and the invited players.